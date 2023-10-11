Delhi Sees 'Moderate' Air Quality For Fourth Consecutive Day, Overall AQI At 156

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi's AQI remained in the 'moderate' category with an overall AQI of 156 at 10:30 am on 11 October, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per SAFAR data at 10:30 am, the AQI in IIT Delhi stood at 159, while at Delhi Airport T3 , it stood at 200 all in 'moderate' category. Noida recorded an AQI of 149 while Gurugram recorded AQI of 152 in 'moderate' category. Areas like Lodhi road, Ayanagar, Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 125, 156 and 176 respectively.

Though the overall AQI was recorded in the moderate category, many areas in the national capital also saw 'poor' AQI. As per the Central Pollution Control Board data at 10:30 am, the AQI recorded in Anand Vihar was recorded at 209, Wazirpur at 229, RK Puram at 218 to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 are considered"good", 51 and 100 are"satisfactory", 101 and 200 are"moderate", 201 and 300 are"poor", 301 and 400 are"very poor", and 401 and 450 are"severe" and"severe+" when AQI exceeds 450. As per the weather office, the minimum temperature dipped a notch below normal to 19.4 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the national capital was recorded at 81 per cent. The weather department has predicted clear sky during the day national capital has been witnessing a moderate air quality since the past four days. Yesterday, Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) read 180 'moderate' at 6 pm. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm stood at 46 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department a press conference on Monday, AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar spoke about the situation of pollution in the national capital. She said,"It is the political will of CM Arvind Kejriwal and the consistent efforts of people of Delhi in the war against pollution that in the Economic Survey 2021-22 report, which was tabled in the Parliament recently, it was stated that between 2016 and 2021, PM2.5 concentration (in Delhi) was reduced by 22 percent, whereas PM10 concentration reduced by 27 per cent.""In 2022, the air quality in Delhi improved further by 8%. In 2023, this improvement has reached 31%. According to a report, in the last 8 years, excluding the COVID period, the air quality in Delhi has been the best last year..." she added on Friday, Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the National Capital Region to enforce a ban on coal usage in hotels and restaurants and take punitive measures against polluting industries and thermal power plants as the air quality in Delhi plunged into the "poor" category. This action came as part of the government's pollution control plan known as the 'Graded Response Action Plan' (GRAP) which is implemented in the Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution during the winter season.(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

