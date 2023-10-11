Kerala: School Girl Found Dead Inside Home In Alappuzha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: A 7th grade girl was found dead inside her home in Kuttanad, Alappuzha, on Tuesday (Oct. 11). The deceased was identified as Niranjana, daughter of Rejimon and Manisha from Kainakary Ward No. 5 Panchayath.

The incident happened around yesterday evening. The girl came back from school and entered the room. The child's parents had gone to work. Her grandmother was the only one at home. When the grandmother searched for the child, she was found motionless in her room.

The grandmother immediately called her relatives and took her to a private hospital in Kainakary. However, she could not be saved. The body was shifted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a school teacher died in an accident at Kadambazhipuram, Palakkad, on Tuesday (Oct. 11). The accident happened in a collision between a scooter and a pickup van. The deceased was identified as Sunitha (31). The accident took place near Government UP School in Kadambazhipuram. She was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital. However, her life could not be saved.

Sunitha was working as a special teacher at Cherpulassery BRC.

BRC is an institution working under the Department of Education.