India Vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Match Today In Delhi: Check Out Traffic Advisory

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Tuesday for the October 11 India versus Afghanistan World Cup Cricket match and asked commuters to avoid certain roads around the Arun Jaitely stadium.

The game on Wednesday will kick off at 2:00 pm.

The notice states that JLN Marg and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg would be restricted or diverted. It said that buses and large vehicles will not be permitted on the routes connecting Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road and Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

Commuters are advised to avoid the following roads: Rajghat to JLN Marg, JLN Marg from Kamla Market roundabout to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate.

It stated that there is limited parking available for identified automobiles near the stadium. "It is mandatory to display a car parking label on the windscreen." On the parking label, the vehicle number must be written. "Vehicles without a valid parking label will not be permitted in the vicinity of the stadium," the notice stated.

"Car parking label holders are advised to take Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, or Bahadurshah Zafar Marg ('U' turn at Delhi Gate is allowed)," it went on to say.

According to the advisory, parking is not permitted on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, or Ring Road between Rajghat and IP Flyover (both carriageways).

"Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law," it said. Park and ride facilities are provided for spectators and unlabeled cars, according to the traffic police. It further said that all fans arriving in their cars might stroll down to the stadium or use the facilities at the Mata Sundari, Shanti Van, and parking lots underneath Velodrome Road.

The advisory further stated that spectators using application-based taxis and other taxies should drop and pick up passengers on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat crossing in the service lane.

