Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 11: Check Fuel Rate In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With a few small adjustments, Indian oil firms kept the price of petrol and diesel on Wednesday, October 11, nearly constant throughout all major cities. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

At present, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.63

Diesel price: Rs 94.46

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96

Gurugram

Petrol price: Rs 96.84

Diesel price: Rs 89.72

Additionally, you may use SMS to find out the daily prices for fuel and diesel. Customers of BPCL may receive information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 with RSP and their city code, and customers of Indian Oil can receive information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249. On the other hand, HPCL users may receive the price by texting 9222201122 with HPPrice and their city code.

