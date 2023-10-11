Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, Oldest Literate Woman In The State, Passes Away

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: Kerala's oldest literate woman Karthyayani Amma passed away in Haripad of Alappuzha district. She was 101. Karthyayani Amma was the first rank holder of the Aksharalaksham exam which was attempted by 40,000 candidates with 98 per cent marks. At the age of 96, she achieved this feat.

Due to her family's financial difficulties, Karthyayani Amma had to discontinue her education at a young age. After her husband passed away, she raised her six children by working as a sweeper and domestic maid. She then went on to become an inspirational story at the age of 96, passing her Class 10 exams after being motivated by her daughter, who had passed the Class 10 equivalent exams at the age of 60.

The Alappuzha district native had an easy time in her first formal exam as part of the Kerala Literacy Mission's "Aksharalaksham" project, scoring 98 out of 100 possible marks. After that, in March 2020, she received the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 award from the then-President Ram Nath Kovind. The state's purpose to empower people through education and their pursuit of 100% literacy targets connected with Karthyayni Amma's name.

At the 74th Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the Kerala tableau depicting Karthyayani Amma, the recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar, was the main attraction of the display.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the passing away of Karthyayani Amma. In his condolence message, CM Vijayan said that she was the pride of Kerala and

that we have lost an exemplary personality.