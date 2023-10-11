Kerala: A Year Since Horrific Human Sacrifice In Pathanamthitta; Trial Still Delayed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: It has been one year since Kerala's shocking and brutal murder, Elanthoor, took place. Although the police issued a charge sheet in the case within 90 days, the government has not yet been able to appoint a prosecutor to secure punishment for the accused in the horrific murder case that rocked Kerala. The families of the victims are also disappointed with the delay in the trial.

The incident happened around a year ago, when two people were sacrificed and killed for the financial prosperity of the family. The accused Bhagwal Singh and his wife Laila were arrested for setting the stage for human cruelty.

Mohammad Shafi, a hotel worker in Kochi, brought two women by offering them money. The victims were identified as lottery vendors Padma from Tamil Nadu and Roslin from Wadakkanchery.

The investigation into the missing complaint received by the Kadavantra police brought the information of murder to the outside world. Within 90 days, Kalady police and Kadavantra police completed the investigation and issued a charge sheet.



The trial was to be held at the Additional Sessions Court in Panampally Nagar, Kochi. However, the special prosecutor appointed earlier by the government resigned over workload. The investigation team requested the government to appoint a new prosecutor, however, no appointment has been made till date.

The results of the medical tests of the victims are yet to recieve. Therefore, the trial could not be started.

Meanwhile, the crime branch has questioned Bhagwal Singh, Laila, and Shafi regarding the death of Sarojini on Wednesday (Oct. 11). Sarojini was found dead under mysterious circumstances in 2014 near the couple's house, where the human sacrifice took place. She had 27 wounds on her body.

The house where the murder took place has been sealed by the police. Bhagwal Singh and his wife Laila fell into the trap of the psychotic suspect Muhammad Shafi. Women were sacrificed, and body parts were eaten for economic prosperity. According to Shafi, Roslin and Padma were brought to Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district and brutally killed, and the bodies were cut into pieces and buried in the field. The second killing was done because the first human sacrifice did not yield results. Women were brutally killed by tying their hands and feet.

Muhammad Shafi, Bhagwal Singh, and Laila, who were arrested by the police under various charges including murder, torture, and conspiracy, are now in the security jail in Viyyur awaiting trial.