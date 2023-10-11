Animal Song 'Hua Main' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Sizzles In New Love Song

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor is all set to make his much-anticipated return to the silver screen in the action-packed drama film, "Animal." Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film showcases Kapoor in a tough and rugged appearance, navigating a complex and tumultuous relationship with his father. However, there's a softer side to his character as well, which becomes evident in the newly released romantic song titled "Hua Main."

The song "Hua Main" was unveiled today, on October 11th, and it has been eagerly awaited by fans. The song, which runs for approximately two minutes and 45 seconds, commences with the film's lead characters, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, confronting their respective family members. In a passionate moment, the two share a kiss, and as the song progresses, they tie the knot and take flight on a private plane. At one point, Ranbir's character takes on the role of a teacher, instructing Rashmika on how to pilot the plane. Throughout the song, the couple exudes an abundance of love and passion for one another. "Hua Main" is brought to life by the melodious voices of Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam, with music composed by Jam8. The heartfelt lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

"Animal" is a project co-written, co-produced, and directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, renowned for his work on the Shahid Kapoor starrer "Kabir Singh." The star-studded cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi. The film delves into the tumultuous relationship between a father and son against the backdrop of the underworld. Initially slated for release on August 11, the film had to be rescheduled due to pending post-production work. "Animal" is now locked in for a theatrical release on December 1, 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor's previous outing was in the romantic comedy film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar," co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film received mixed reviews from critics but emerged as a significant commercial success. Notably, it marked Shraddha Kapoor's return to feature films after nearly four years.

