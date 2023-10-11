Karnataka Grapples With Surge In Temperature Amidst Shortage Of Rainfall

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka is facing a pressing issue as an unexpected lack of heavy rainfall has caused a significant rise in maximum temperatures across the state. The increase, averaging 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal, has had severe repercussions on the people and livestock in several districts. This weather abnormality is creating a substantial challenge for the state, occurring nearly five months ahead of the summer season.

In a regular monsoon season, Karnataka typically receives around 85.2 cm of rainfall. However, this time, the state has experienced a shortfall of approximately 25%, with only 63.5 cm of rain. Furthermore, by October 10, the state usually receives 5.9 cm of rain, but this year, it has seen only 2.2 cm, indicating a considerable deficit of 62% in rainfall. These dry conditions are undeniably contributing to the heightened temperatures.

Multiple districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Honnavar, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Chitradurga, Raichur, Bagalkote, Badami, and Vijayapur, have recorded temperature increases ranging from 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the normal range during the past three to four days.

The situation is most prominent in the northern regions, where the lack of rain has been consistent throughout the monsoon season. Bagalkot, for example, experienced temperatures five degrees Celsius above the average on a recent Tuesday, surpassing the usual maximum temperature for October, which is 30 degrees Celsius.

Even in hilly areas, the sun is shining prominently due to the lack of rain. Rainfall deficiency has persisted in these regions over the last three months, except for minor precipitation in July. On a recent Monday, Hassan recorded a temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees higher than the typical average. In Gadag and Chitradurga, the temperature surged by four degrees Celsius above normal. Several other districts, including Kalaburagi, Mandya, Raichur, and Vijayapur, experienced an elevation of three degrees Celsius above the usual temperatures.

Concurrently, minimum temperatures in various districts across the state have been considerably lower than average. For instance, Bagalkot observed temperatures that were 7 degrees Celsius above the normal range on a Sunday and 6 degrees Celsius higher on the following Monday. A low temperature for December was documented in Vijayapur on a Sunday, and on Tuesday, it was noted to be lower than the usual record.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings that several districts, including Vijayapur, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Koppala, Raichur, Chitradurga, Mandya, Mysore, Shimoga, and Hassan, are anticipated to experience temperatures 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than normal for the next two days.

As a result of the scarcity of rain, maximum temperatures in the state have risen above normal, with variations observed in different regions. Weather expert A. Prasad reported that there is an overall increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in temperatures across the state.

Here is a summary of current temperatures in various districts, including their temperature rise:

- Hassan: 33.4°C (Rise of 5°C)

- Gadag: 34.2°C (Rise of 4°C)

- Chitradurga: 34.1°C (Rise of 4°C)

- Bangalore Airport: 31.7°C (Rise of 3°C)

- Dharwad: 33.4°C (Rise of 3°C)

- Kalaburagi: 36.2°C (Rise of 3°C)

- Mandya: 33.4°C (Rise of 3°C)

- Mysore: 32.4°C (Rise of 3°C)

- Raichur: 35.0°C (Rise of 3°C)

- Vijayapura: 34.5°C (Rise of 3°C)