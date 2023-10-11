Australian Journalist Cheng Lei Returns Home After Three Years In Chinese Detention

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After over three years of detainment in China, Australian journalist Cheng Lei has returned home. Her release was announced by Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, who also mentioned that she was met at the airport by the Foreign Minister, Penny Wong. Cheng Lei had been detained in China since her arrest on August 13, 2020.

During her time in China, Cheng Lei was working as a business reporter for CGTN, China's state-run English language TV station. Her arrest, which occurred in August 2020, marked the beginning of her ordeal.

One of the notable aspects of her case is the accusation brought against her. Cheng Lei was charged with "illegally supplying state secrets overseas." However, the specific details of her charges were never made public, and she was never officially sentenced.

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, confirmed that Cheng Lei has been reunited with her two children in Melbourne, marking a heartwarming conclusion to a prolonged and uncertain period of detainment in China. Her return to Australia is a significant development in a case that had garnered international attention.