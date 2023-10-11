Stomach Infection-7 Best Remedies For Speedy Recovery

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A stomach infection known as gastroenteritis can be uncomfortable and disruptive. Here are seven of the best remedies to help alleviate symptoms and speed up recovery:



A stomach infection, also known as gastroenteritis, can be uncomfortable and disruptive. Here are seven of the best remedies to help alleviate symptoms and speed up recovery.

Over-the-counter medications like anti-diarrheal or antacids can sometimes provide symptom relief. Consult a healthcare professional before using any medicines.

The BRAT diet, consisting of bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast, can be gentle on the stomach. These bland, low-fiber foods can help reduce nausea.



Give your body the rest it needs to recover. Adequate sleep and relaxation can help your immune system fight off the infection more effectively.



Peppermint tea or peppermint oil capsules may provide relief from stomach cramps and help relax the digestive tract.



Probiotics, found in yoghurt or available as supplements, can help restore the balance of good bacteria in your gut, which the infection may disrupt.

Ginger has natural anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory properties. You can consume it as ginger tea, ginger ale, or ginger candies to help alleviate nausea and inflammation.



Dehydration is a common concern with stomach infections due to vomiting and diarrhoea. Drinking clear fluids, such as water, clear broths, or oral rehydration solutions.