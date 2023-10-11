Legally Blonde to The Kissing Booth-7 chick flick movies on Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These chick flicks on Netflix offer light-hearted romance, comedy, and feel-good moments, providing the perfect entertainment for those seeking a fun and enjoyable movie experience.

This teen romantic comedy revolves around Elle, who finds herself caught in a love triangle when she starts a secret relationship with her best friend's older brother.

A romantic comedy featuring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds follows the story of a demanding boss who coerces her assistant into a fake marriage to avoid deportation.

This iconic film follows the journey of Elle Woods, a sorority queen who enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend but discovers her own potential along the way.

Based on the bestselling novel, this rom-com shows the world of Singapore's elite as a young woman discovers her boyfriend's ultra-wealthy family and faces cultural clashes.

This humorous film tells the story of a journalist who bets she can make a man fall in love with her while simultaneously trying to drive him away.

A modern retelling of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, this classic chick flick follows the evolving relationship between a popular girl and a rebellious boy in high school.

This delightful rom-com follows the story of Lara Jean Covey, whose life gets turned upside down when her secret love letters are unexpectedly mailed to her past crushes.