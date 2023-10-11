Snake To Pitbull To Tiger-7 Pets Banned In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Certain pets are prohibited or restricted in India for environmental, public safety, and endangered species concerns. Here are seven pets that are banned or restricted in India:

Pit Bull Terriers and similar dog breeds are restricted or banned in many cities in India due to concerns about their aggressive nature and potential harm to the public.

The ownership of certain exotic and wild animals, such as lions, tigers, monkeys, and venomous snakes, is prohibited in India.

Similar to Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and other breeds classified as "fighting dogs" are often restricted or banned in many regions.

Dingo dogs are not allowed as pets in India due to their wild nature and potential for aggressive behaviour.

Crossbreeding wolves with domestic dogs is prohibited due to the potential threat to wildlife and the risk of hybrid animals harming humans.

The importation and sale of Red-Eared Slider Turtles, a popular pet turtle species, are banned in India due to their potential invasiveness and impact on native species.

Keeping ferrets as pets is generally not allowed in India due to concerns about their ability to establish feral populations and disrupt local ecosystems.