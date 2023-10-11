Dosa: 7 Easy Steps To Make Traditional South Indian Breakfast

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Masala Dosa is a popular South Indian delicacy loved for its crisp exterior and flavorful potato filling. To make Masala Dosa, a delicious variation of the traditional dosa, follow these seven simple steps.
Soak 1 cup of rice and 1⁄4 cup of urad dal (black gram lentils) separately for a few hours. Grind them to a smooth batter consistency.
Allow the batter to ferment overnight or for 8-10 hours. This step gives the dosa a tangy flavour and airy texture.
Boil and mash 3-4 potatoes. In a pan, heat oil and sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped onions, green chilies, and turmeric powder.
Add the mashed potatoes, salt, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Mix well and keep aside.
Heat a non-stick tawa (griddle) and smear it with oil or ghee.
Pour a ladleful of batter on the tawa and spread it in a circular motion to form a thin dosa.
Spread a generous amount of the prepared potato filling on half the dosa. Fold the dosa over the filling, creating a semi-circle shape.
Cook the dosa on medium heat until it turns golden brown and crisp. Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar.
