Dosa: 7 Easy Steps To Make Traditional South Indian Breakfast

Masala Dosa is a popular South Indian delicacy loved for its crisp exterior and flavorful potato filling. To make Masala Dosa, follow these seven simple steps.

Soak 1 cup of rice and 1⁄4 cup of urad dal (black gram lentils) separately for a few hours. Grind them to a smooth batter consistency.

Allow the batter to ferment overnight or for 8-10 hours. This step gives the dosa a tangy flavour and airy texture.

Boil and mash 3-4 potatoes. In a pan, heat oil and sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped onions, green chilies, and turmeric powder.

Add the mashed potatoes, salt, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Mix well and keep aside.

Heat a non-stick tawa (griddle) and smear it with oil or ghee.

Pour a ladleful of batter on the tawa and spread it in a circular motion to form a thin dosa.

Spread a generous amount of the prepared potato filling on half the dosa. Fold the dosa over the filling, creating a semi-circle shape.

Cook the dosa on medium heat until it turns golden brown and crisp. Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar.