Stranger to Vagabond-7 K-dramas thriller and shows to watch on OTT

Here are seven thrilling Korean dramas (K-dramas) and shows across various OTT platforms that you may enjoy.

A period zombie thriller set in medieval Korea, where the crown prince investigates a mysterious plague spreading across the kingdom while facing political conspiracies.

This intense crime centres around a police officer with exceptional hearing ability who joins forces with an emergency call centre operator to solve crimes and catch a killer.

This gripping drama follows 2 detectives, one from the present and one from the past, who communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases and prevent crimes.

A high-stakes action and espionage series following a stuntman embroiled in a web of political intrigue while seeking justice for a plane crash that took many lives.

Also known as "Forest of Secrets," this intense legal thriller revolves around a prosecutor and a detective who team up to uncover corruption and secrets within the justice system.

Based on a webtoon, this thriller depicts the horrifying experiences of a young man who moves to a cheap dormitory in Seoul and encounters peculiar and dangerous neighbours

A dark and suspenseful drama about a young woman who becomes entangled with a secretive religious cult, and a group of friends who try to rescue her.