Ooty To Munnar-9 Long Weekend Gateway Near Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala, known for its scenic beauty and tranquil backwaters, is surrounded by several beautiful destinations perfect for a weekend getaway. Here are nine-weekend getaways near Kerala.



Kerala, known for its scenic beauty and tranquil backwaters, is surrounded by several beautiful destinations perfect for a weekend getaway. Here are 9 weekend getaways near Kerala.

A picturesque hill station is known for its tea plantations, misty valleys, and serene landscapes.

A popular hill station with colonial charm, botanical gardens, and scenic landscapes.

Known as the Venice of the East it is a captivating backwater destination. The network of tranquil lagoons, canals lined with coconut trees offers a unique experience

Known as the "Princess of Hill Stations," Kodaikanal offers a pleasant climate and beautiful viewpoints.

Ashtamudi is renowned for its vast and scenic backwaters formed by merging eight Kallada River branches. The Ashtamudi Lake is dotted with traditional houseboats

A vibrant city with diverse cultural attractions, surrounded by lush hills and forests.

Famous for its backwaters, houseboat cruises, and beautiful lagoons.

Another backwater destination is known for its bird sanctuary and peaceful surroundings.

A lush green district with beautiful forests, waterfalls, and wildlife sanctuaries.