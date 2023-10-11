Chapped Lips? 7 Ways To Treat YOUR Dry Lips At Home

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Taking care of chapped lips at home is simple and effective with these easy steps.



Taking care of chapped lips at home is simple and effective with these easy steps.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to keep your lips moisturized from within.

Refrain from licking your lips as saliva can further dry them out, leading to more chapping.

Apply a soothing lip balm or petroleum jelly with beeswax or shea butter to lock in moisture and protect your lips from external elements.

Use a soft toothbrush or a homemade lip scrub (mix sugar with honey or olive oil) to gently exfoliate your lips, removing dead skin.

Apply a lip balm with SPF or use lip products that offer sun protection to shield your lips from harmful UV rays.

Use a humidifier in your home, especially during dry and cold weather, to add moisture to the air and prevent lips from drying out.

Limit exposure to irritants like harsh cosmetics, flavoured lip balms, and fragranced lip products that may exacerbate chapped lips.