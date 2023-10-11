Suzume And Your Name-7 Best Anime Movies To Watch On OTT


10/11/2023 4:01:00 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are 7 must-watch anime films, which are thrilling adventures, touching stories, and future surprises!

Suzume and Your Name-7 best anime movies to watch on OTT

Your Name

Makoto Shinkai wrote and directed this Japanese animated love fantasy film, produced by CoMix Wave Films and released by Toho. The movie is on Netflix .

Suzume

The film is about 17-year-old high school students Suzume Iwato and Souta Munakata, who team up to prevent a series of disasters across Japan. The movie is on Netflix .

Spirited Away

The movie is on Netflix .
 During her family's move to the suburbs, a depressed girl enters a world controlled by gods, witches, and spirits where humans are turned into creatures.

One Piece Film: Red

Directed by Gor Taniguchi and produced by Toei Animation, is a 2022 Japanese animated musical fantasy action-adventure film. The movie is on Netflix .

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

The movie is on Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Sorcerers enlist high schooler Yuta Okkotsu at Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School to help him control and monitor his strong Cursed Spirit.

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish

Watch on Crunchyroll. The film is about Tsuneo, a university student, and Josee, a small child who cannot walk and seldom leave the house alone.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Akira Toriyama wrote the 2022 Japanese animated martial arts fantasy adventure film directed by Tetsuro Kodama and produced by Toei Animation. The movie is on Prime Video .

