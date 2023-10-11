Broccoli To Fatty Fish: 7 Superfoods That Help In Arthritis

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Broccoli to Fatty Fish are 7 superfoods that help in Arthritis. These anti-inflammatory foods, like turmeric and berries, can ease symptoms and promote joint health

Curcumin has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It is often used in traditional medicine to manage arthritis symptoms

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. These can help reduce inflammation associated with arthritis

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and promote overall health

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants. They can support overall joint health and reduce inflammation

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that contains sulforaphane, a compound with potential anti-inflammatory properties. It may help in reducing inflammation in the body

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. It can be consumed fresh, as a spice, or in the form of ginger tea to help alleviate arthritis symptoms

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and cherries are rich in antioxidants, which can help combat inflammation and protect joint tissues