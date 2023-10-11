7 Movies To Watch Before Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These shows offer high-octane action, suspenseful storylines, and thrilling espionage similar to "Mission: Impossible," providing a captivating viewing experience for fans of the genre.

This real-time, high-stakes drama series follows counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer as he races against the clock to thwart terrorist plots and protect innocent lives.

This action-packed series follows the thrilling adventures of CIA analyst Jack Ryan as he uncovers global threats and risks everything to protect his country.

This series follows the exploits of a special operations unit as they undertake dangerous missions across the globe, facing deadly threats and international conspiracies.

A former government agent turned criminal mastermind voluntarily surrenders to the FBI, offering to help catch elusive criminals on his "blacklist" in exchange for immunity.

This intense thriller follows a CIA officer as she investigates a recently rescued American POW who may be plotting an attack on American soil.

A troubled war veteran turned specialist protection officer is assigned to guard a controversial politician, leading to a gripping story of conspiracy, danger, and sacrifice.

A former assassin seeks redemption by working as an undercover operative for a secret government agency, taking down criminals while navigating complex relationships.