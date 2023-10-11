Chicken Biryani Recipe: 7 easy steps to cook at home

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Quick and Easy Chicken Biryani Recipe-a flavorful delight in 7 Steps! Serve your delicious and aromatic chicken biryani with raita or salad for a delightful culinary experience!

Soak 30 mins of basmati rice. Chop 500g chicken, 1 big onion, and 2 tomatoes. Fresh coriander, mint, bay leaf, cloves, green cardamoms, cinnamon sticks, frying oil, and salt.



Medium-heat 2 tablespoons of cooking oil or ghee in a big saucepan. Bay leaf, 4-5 cloves, 4-5 green cardamoms, and 1-inch cinnamon stick. Sauté aromatically.

Add the thinly sliced onions and cook until they turn golden brown.

Add chicken and 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste. Cook the chicken halfway. Add the chopped tomatoes, biryani masala.

Add 1/2 cup plain yoghurt, half the chopped coriander, half the chopped mint, and salt. Cook until the chicken is cooked and the spices are thoroughly blended.

Boil 4 cups of water in another saucepan. Add soaked and drained basmati rice and optional whole spices. Parboil rice for 5 minutes until 70% done. Drain the rice.

Layer parboiled rice over the chicken in the same pot. Finish with chopped coriander and mint.

Seal the pot with dough or a tight cover to produce steam. Cook the biryani over low heat (dum) for 20–25 minutes until the rice is cooked and flavoured with chicken and spices.