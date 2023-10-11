Chicken Biryani Recipe: 7 easy steps to cook at home

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Quick and Easy Chicken Biryani Recipe-a flavorful delight in 7 Steps! Serve your delicious and aromatic chicken biryani with raita or salad for a delightful culinary experience!
Quick and Easy Chicken Biryani Recipe-a flavorful delight in 7 Steps! Serve your delicious and aromatic chicken biryani with raita or salad for a delightful culinary experience!
Soak 30 mins of basmati rice. Chop 500g chicken, 1 big onion, and 2 tomatoes. Fresh coriander, mint, bay leaf, cloves, green cardamoms, cinnamon sticks, frying oil, and salt.
Medium-heat 2 tablespoons of cooking oil or ghee in a big saucepan. Bay leaf, 4-5 cloves, 4-5 green cardamoms, and 1-inch cinnamon stick. Sauté aromatically.
Add the thinly sliced onions and cook until they turn golden brown.
Add chicken and 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste. Cook the chicken halfway. Add the chopped tomatoes, biryani masala.
Add 1/2 cup plain yoghurt, half the chopped coriander, half the chopped mint, and salt. Cook until the chicken is cooked and the spices are thoroughly blended.
Boil 4 cups of water in another saucepan. Add soaked and drained basmati rice and optional whole spices. Parboil rice for 5 minutes until 70% done. Drain the rice.
Layer parboiled rice over the chicken in the same pot. Finish with chopped coriander and mint.
Seal the pot with dough or a tight cover to produce steam. Cook the biryani over low heat (dum) for 20–25 minutes until the rice is cooked and flavoured with chicken and spices.
MENAFN11102023007385015968ID1107223603
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.