Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their escape velocity

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The escape velocity of a celestial body is the minimum velocity an object must reach to break free from the body's gravitational pull. The escape velocity depends on the mass and radius of the celestial body. Here are the escape velocities of the eight major planets in our solar system, including Pluto

Earth to Mars are 8 planets, and their escape velocities reveal the diverse nature of our celestial neighbors. Each world demands a specific velocity for escape

Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun in our solar system and has an escape velocity of 4.25 kilometers per second

Venus, often called Earth's "sister planet" due to its similar size, has an escape velocity of 10.36 kilometers per second

Earth, our home planet, has an escape velocity of 11.19 kilometers per second, which is the speed an object needs to reach to break free from Earth's gravitational pull

Mars, the "Red Planet," has an escape velocity of 5.03 kilometers per second, making it a challenging destination for space missions

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, has a remarkably high escape velocity of 59.5 kilometers per second, given its massive size and strong gravitational pull

Saturn, known for its iconic rings, has an escape velocity of 35.5 kilometers per second, making it one of the most massive and captivating planets

Uranus, with its distinct sideways rotation, has an escape velocity of 21.3 kilometers per second, making it one of the gas giants in our solar system

Neptune, the farthest known major planet from the Sun, has an escape velocity of 23.5 kilometers per second, despite its great distance from the Sun

Pluto has a relatively low escape velocity of approximately 1.21 kilometers per second, making it one of the smaller objects in our solar system