ODI World Cup 2023: India Vs Afghanistan; The Dilemma Of Ravichandran Ashwin's Place In India's Playing XI

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ravichandran Ashwin, who displayed an impressive performance against Australia, may find himself making way for an additional pacer in the bowling attack as India prepares to face Afghanistan in their second match of the World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. In their previous outing, India overcame a shaky start to chase down 200 runs and secure a six-wicket victory over Australia. Key contributions from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who both notched up half-centuries, guided India to success against Australia. In contrast, Afghanistan suffered a comprehensive defeat in their opening game against Bangladesh.

Probable Starting Lineups:

India (probable playing XI):

1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan (probable playing XI):

Haq, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Naveen