Pathankot Attack Mastermind Shahid Latif Killed By Unidentified Gunmen In Pakistan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, Shahid Latif, a high-profile terrorist and mastermind behind the Pathankot attack, was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Sialkot. This incident marks a notable development in the pursuit of one of India's most wanted terrorists, with Shahid Latif being sought by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) in connection with an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case.

Shahid Latif was a prominent figure within the terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the audacious attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in 2016. The attack had significantly strained relations between India and Pakistan.

Latif's association with terrorism dates back to 1996 when he was arrested in Jammu, India, in a case that involved both narcotics and terrorism. His activities had long been a matter of concern for Indian security agencies, and his demise is expected to be a significant development in the fight against terrorism in the region.

Following his conviction and serving a prison sentence in India, he was subsequently deported via the Wagah border in 2010.

'Fully dedicated to..': Rahul Gandhi reveals why is he not married yet (WATCH)

Latif's notoriety in the world of terrorism had elevated to the point where his name featured prominently on the Indian government's list of wanted terrorists. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opened an investigation into his activities under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

This marked the Indian authorities' resolute determination to bring him to justice and address the security threats associated with his actions.