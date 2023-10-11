Pakistan’s president commends ‘equal’ chances for all political groups in upcoming elections

(MENAFN) According to a report, Pakistani Leader Arif Alvi expressed his support for ensuring "equal" opportunities for all political groups and their leadership to partake in the upcoming domestic polls.



The report added that Alvi declared: “Bitterness should end, and a way should be carved for cooperation and forgiveness.” He also underscored the importance of conducting "free, fair, and inclusive" elections.



At the same time, Alvi's statements align with a backdrop of arrests and legal actions involving activists and leaders affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, a party led by the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.



These developments are in anticipation of the upcoming general elections scheduled for the end of January. Notably, Arif Alvi is a member of the PTI.



The individuals who have been taken into custody are facing accusations related to their alleged involvement in violent protests and attacks on military installations across the country following Imran Khan's arrest in May.

MENAFN11102023000045015839ID1107223565