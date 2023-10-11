Pan Global Resources CEO Says "ESG Values Embedded In Our DNA"

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Pan Global Resources (TSX-V:PGZ, OTCQB:PGNRF) CEO Tim Moody and Digbee Ltd founder and CEO Jamie Strauss speak to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the Vancouver-based junior resources company announced the completion of its first sustainability assessment report from Digbee which is an independent assessment platform for the mining industry.

Moody gives an overview of Pan Global Resources' Escacena Project in southern Spain, highlighting that the company is targeting copper, a critical mineral in Europe essential for the energy transition, in a region with over 3000 years of mining history. The company also explores for tin and silver.

He says that the "big company backgrounds" that he and several other senior members of staff have mean that "a lot of the ESG values are [already] deeply embedded in our DNA... and hopefully we'll get the recognition down the track that we'll be looking for, particularly from institutions and so on in Europe."

Strauss stresses the significance of a roadmap for companies to efficiently enter the supply chain, secure financing, and meet evolving regulations, especially in Europe. Both leaders anticipate more positive developments in the near future.

