Aura Energy Sees "Huge Potential" In "Massive" Häggån Polymetallic Project

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Aura Energy Ltd (ASX:AEE, AIM:AURA) CEO Dave Woodall speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about the latest developments at the Australia-based minerals company's Häggån Polymetallic Project in Sweden.

Woodall explains that that Häggån is a "massive" tier-one project containing vanadium, nickel, molybdenum, zinc, and uranium. The recent scoping study reveals more about the scale of the project's potential value, emphasising not only the uranium but also the other "future-facing metals".

Additionally, the project will produce sulphate of potash, a vital agricultural fertilizer. Woodall goes on to say that Aura Energy aims to contribute to the Sweden's economic growth and to ensure benefits for all stakeholders. The Hagen project is pivotal for Aura's portfolio, and the company is actively seeking strategic partners for its advancement.

He also notes that while proceeds from the company's Turis Project in Mauritania will be used to help develop the Häggån Project during its initial stages, ultimately it will be necessary for Aura to forge a partnership to accelerate development in Sweden.

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect