Uranium Market Now More Resilient Than Before Fukushima - Hanetf

HANetf Head of ETF Research Tom Bailey speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about recent strong growth in prices of uranium and the ramifications for the Sprott Uranium Miners UCITS ETF (URNM) Bailey highlights the significant surge in the uranium price, which rose last week to its highest since the Fukushima disaster a more than decade ago at around $67/bl.

The heightened interest has cascaded into the Sprott Uranium Miners UCITS ETF, which recently surpassed $110 million in AUM. The ETF is primarily composed of uranium miners (80%) and physical uranium (20%). Bailey credits global governments' growing recognition of nuclear power as a reliable, low-carbon energy source for this renewed interest, and says that despite potential geopolitical risks, nuclear energy's low operating costs make it less vulnerable to price shocks.

He also suggests that uranium pricing is now likely to be less vulnerable to severe nuclear energy-related shocks that it was at the time of the Fukushima disaster, because of increased urgency in building a low-carbon energy supply.

