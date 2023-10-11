Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Reports No Adverse Events In OCT461201 Trial

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC (LSE:OCTP, OTCQB:OCTHF) chief executive Clarissa Sowemimo-Coker speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London after the pharmaceutical group announced it has successfully administered the final dose of its lead drug candidate, OCT461201, as part of its phase I clinical trial.

Sowemimo-Coker says that no adverse events were reported during the trial, which began in late July. While awaiting the final report, the company remains optimistic about the results. She briefly touches upon the potential move into phase two studies for the compound, saying that external advisor Dr William Paul Farquhar-Smith and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tim Corn are actively planning these next steps.

Additionally, the company's AGM is slated for Thursday, presenting another opportunity for shareholder engagement. Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies is a pharmaceutical group developing prescription cannabinoid medicines for approval by key medicines regulatory agencies worldwide and targeting the U$ multi-billion pain market. The group is developing OCT461201 as a potential treatment for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuralgia (CIPN).

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect