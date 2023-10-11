VOESH New York Revolutionizes Foot Care With Solemate™ Heel Repair Balm Launch

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

VOESH New York, the market leader in clean, vegan beauty, proudly introduces a new groundbreaking foot care innovation: the Solemate Heel Repair Balm. In its unwavering commitment to health and wellness, VOESH has leveraged the power of nature to create a 100% vegan heel repair balm that transforms dry, cracked heels to their healthiest state after one application. The revolutionary formula features a blend of vegan squalane and four luxurious botanical oils, including eco-certified organic virgin olive oil. Instantly witness the beauty of hydrated, smooth heels with the luxury of Solemate Heel Repair Balm.

Adding to VOESH New York's clean and effective skincare offerings, the innovative Solemate Heel Repair Balm maintains the brand's legacy of exceptional body care. Providing instant results, this heel balm transforms foot care and offers unmatched convenience. Its easy application and portability make it a seamless fit for any busy lifestyle. With the Solemate Heel Repair Balm, each step becomes a confident one.

"Our feet deserve better care. Our clean and efficacious formula is waterless and non-greasy, 100% vegan, and delivers instant results and lasting benefits. Solemate is free from PEGS, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, and animal-derived ingredients. It's recommended by dermatologists and podiatrists," shared Vera Oh, Co-Founder of VOESH New York. "Our primary goal in creating this unique and convenient stick balm was to establish a year-round foot care solution that not only elevates confidence, but also significantly enhances overall foot comfort.”

Many individuals feel self-conscious about their cracked heels and prefer to keep them concealed. VOESH New York's Solemate Heel Repair Balm not only provides guaranteed results, but also promotes skin health. It's an effortless, hassle-free remedy that leaves heels nourished, restored, and protected in just a few swipes.

“Many overlook the importance of foot care, but not anymore. Our stick balm locks in moisture, preventing water loss, while nourishing the skin for lasting hydration and protection from environmental stressors. Foot care is no longer a chore with this innovative product,” said Oh.

Apart from unveiling the Solemate Heel Repair Balm, VOESH New York is proud to present the Heel Repair Duo. This pairing includes the Solemate Heel Repair Balm and Moisturizing Heel Socks. Together, these two products elevate at-home foot care regimens to provide the nourishment and comfort heels deserve.

Available Sep 26, 2023on voeshSRP : $14 for SoleMate Heel Repair Balm, $20 for Heel Repair Duo.

About VOESH New York: Founded in 2013, VOESH New York has emerged as a premier destination for clean and efficacious body care for head-to-toe wellness. Its noteworthy products include Pedi in a Box, Mani in a Box, award-winning Shower & Empower Vitamin C Shower Filter, and Collagen Gloves and Socks. VOESH New York is proud to be 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable - because every body deserves better beauty. Experience the cleanest, safest, and healthiest spa care at home and in the salon.

All VOESH New York products are certified by PETA and registered with the EU CPNP, and UK SCPN. Always vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested, VOESH New York proudly excludes all 1,680+ EU-banned ingredients and an additional 400+ potentially harmful ingredients.

VOESH New York products can be found at select Target, Rite Aid, and, Kroger stores nationwide, as well as on voesh, amazon, walmart, and riteaid.

