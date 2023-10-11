Harnessing Robots And Security Cameras To Combat The Surge In Shoplifting

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

New York Police recently shared a grim statistic - shoplifting in New York City has surged by an alarming 45%.

Among the victims was drugstore giant Rite Aid, which lost a whopping $5 million in revenue, highlighting a nationwide problem that cost retailers a staggering $100 billion in 2021.

When it comes to combating this crisis, the NYPD is turning to robotic solutions to add an extra layer of protection to the CCTV cameras most retailers already have in place.

Imagine a city-wide robotic platform designed to identify repeat shoplifters and alert stores when they enter. A system that can discreetly monitor customers' hand movements, instantly notifying security when suspicious, rapid swiping motions occur, a hallmark of shoplifters.

Advanced AI-powered security cameras and autonomous security robots are already being utilized in an effort to get New York City back on its feet post-CV19 by enhancing retailers' ability to catch shoplifters in their tracks.

Among the tech companies gaining traction in New York is Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (ASRs) and blue light emergency communication systems.

Founded in 2013, Knightscope embodies the convergence of autonomy, robotics, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicle technology.

On September 22, Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) announced that the NYPD and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) have officially launched a pilot test of its K5 security robots in Manhattan's subway stations. These autonomous robots will be trained for two weeks to navigate the subway's unique landscape before beginning their patrol duties from midnight to 6 am.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams proudly announced this innovative move, emphasizing that technology plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of New Yorkers.

“The NYPD must be on the forefront of technology and be 2 steps ahead of those utilizing technology to hurt New Yorkers,” Adams explained.

He highlighted the robots' efficiency, noting they operate "below minimum wage" with continuous service, requiring no breaks.

Knightscope 's robots have already made a name for themselves, with police departments, including those in Los Angeles County, lauding the robots' effectiveness in reducing crime in public areas. The deployment of these ASRs is not just a leap in tech-savvy policing but also a cost-effective solution that addresses the nationwide decline in law enforcement personnel.

Besides being a testament to modern policing's potential, these robots are designed to be user-friendly, engaging, and respectful of privacy.

“Today we take that notion of tried-and-true policing of assigning a transit cop to their post, and we bring that to a different level,” said NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper.“It's fitting that we're near the theater district, because today the K5 is taking center stage. Welcome to New York City, K5!”

The introduction of Knightscope 's K5 in transit systems is crucial for boosting the public's confidence in urban transportation, especially with the NYC Transit president, Richard Davey, highlighting the current week's potential record ridership post-pandemic. Davey expressed confidence in the robot's capacity to enhance safety.

For those interested in delving deeper into Knightscope 's innovations and ongoing projects, additional information can be found by visiting this link or by exploring the 'Rise of the Robots ' section on Knightscope's official website.

