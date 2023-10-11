Creator Finds Potential New Way To Break Into Show Business.

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The television show titled Who's On? was turned down by all the major networks, CBS, NBC, ABC, & FOX. Show creator Richard Sutherland remained stoic about the news that the networks wouldn't even review his treatment. It really did not surprise him.“It takes a hell of a lot of work to break into show business these days” Sutherland says with a touch of exasperation.

The television series created by Sutherland is about a manager for a rock band who dreams up a guitar based reality series, and then he tries to pitch it to the big networks. It follows the story of his wily attempts to break into show business, by any means necessary. However, since Hollywood producers didn't get the hook, he might have to find a prospective buyer for his show in a more receptive foreign country, one that also has television.

Russia has one hundred & forty-four million people, and they have television, so it would be a viable country to produce a show like Richard Sutherland imagines, but there's a problem since Russia and the United States aren't getting along too well right now. If only Russia and the U.S. were on better terms, like in the old days, Sutherland could then take his pitch to Channel One Russia without the threat of being called a Putin puppet. To this end, Richard Sutherland says he's willing to act as a negotiator between the United States and Russia in a neutral country to be determined.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was not very nice, but then Richard Sutherland is also sensitive to the encroachment of NATO bases in Europe as being one of the catalysts to the Russian invasion. Both parties appear to share some responsibility, and Sutherland says he's just the man to forge a peace treaty. In fact, Sutherland says if he can get both parties to the table, he's pretty sure he can get a deal done in three days.

Who's On? show creator Richard Sutherland based the television series he conjured on his own life as the manager of the rock bands R.U. Serious and the SeeWhyEh. The lineup of the latter is a secret, obviously, but for all intents and purposes R.U. Serious appears to be George (the Anvil) Kenney on drums, Courtney Whitney on bass, Sid Huff on vocals, and George (the Hammer) MacArthur on the electric guitar.

Sutherland's first attempt at producing a music video for the rock band The Next Machine was flop, racking up only a few hundred views in its first year, but Richard Sutherland says it's water under the bridge. The first single, Wild Thing, from their forthcoming double album Are You Serious R.U. Serious has been getting a lot of attention in the music industry and the video for same has just dropped.

Pinkfong's Baby Shark is the most watched video in Youtube history with thirteen billion views, but Richard Sutherland believes the video for Wild Thing can surpass Baby Shark's view count. Sutherland puts the odds of Wild Thing surpassing Baby Shark's view count at two to one.

Sutherland says he's looking forward to working with officials from the U.S. and Russia, and he's set up a hotline to take calls. Richard Sutherland can be reached at: 705-464-1316. Calls here are reserved for representatives of the United States and Russia only. All other inquiries by email only.

More info

General Management Inc.

Richard Sutherland

+1 705-464-1316

View source version on newsdirect