Ozaurum Says Potential Of New Lithium Project ‘Too Good To Be True’

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) CEO Andrew Pumphrey speaks with Proactive after announcing the company has wrapped up due diligence for the acquisition of the Linopolis Jaime hard rock lithium project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, and is on track to take possession. The project sits in an area rich with more than 20 lithium–caesium–tantalum (LCT) bearing pegmatites. This area has confirmed spodumene grades of up to 7.36% lithium dioxide (LiO2) with an average spodumene grade of 6.94% LiO2. These spodumene crystals are unique in their coarse texture, a rarity in lithium deposits.

“I am keen to get back on the ground in Brazil and commence exploration of the company's Linopolis Jaime project,” Pumphrey said.

“While there, I will be looking to acquire a diamond drilling rig and get our in-house diamond drilling capability organised which will provide us with certainty around our exploration program.

“We will also review additional lithium acquisition opportunities should they arise. We are very excited by the opportunities that these projects will bring to the company and look forward to exploring and providing updates to shareholders.”

