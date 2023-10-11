Agora Data’S Shelly Vandeven Recognized As Women In Auto Finance

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Agora Data , Inc., a fintech company transforming automotive financing for U.S. car dealerships by offering abundant, low-cost capital with precision loan performance data and analytics, has announced the selection of Shelly Vandeven, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, to the 2023 list of Women In Auto Finance by Auto Fin Journal. Honorees are featured in the September issue of Auto Fin Journal and will be recognized on November 8 during Used Car Week, which is being held at the Westin Kierland in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Shelly's exceptional talent and unwavering dedication have earned her a well-deserved reputation as a highly influential leader in auto finance. Her ability to inspire others through a culture of innovation, teamwork, and inclusivity is truly remarkable and a testament to her exceptional leadership skills. She joins other auto finance leaders who deserve this tremendous recognition,” said Steve Burke, CEO of Agora Data.“Thanks to Shelly's exceptional communication skills, she has developed strong relationships with clients and stakeholders, making her a trusted voice in the auto finance industry. Her contributions have not only boosted our company but have also had a significant and positive impact on the entire auto industry."

Shelly, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, joined Agora Data in 2020. With years of experience in marketing and business development across various industries, she has a proven record of increasing brand awareness, driving revenue growth, and fostering customer loyalty through effective strategies. As an auto fintech innovator, Shelly collaborates with leadership, creatives, and industry partners to develop and implement cutting-edge solutions that cater to the needs and challenges of car dealers and finance companies. Shelly holds a B.A. in Journalism/Advertising from Stephen F. Austin State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Dallas. She also received an executive education certificate in Business Analytics from The Wharton School.

Agora Data, designed by auto dealers for auto dealers, enables any car dealer to be a finance company, granting expanded access to capital, technology, financial tools, and industry expertise. This empowers dealers to efficiently finance more non-prime customers, sell more cars, and make more money. The platform utilizes over $350 billion in auto loan data to fuel patent pending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, delivering unparalleled accuracy to predict future loan performance. This advanced technology, combined with comprehensive reporting, enables dealers to optimize the performance of their non-prime loan portfolios.

The company designed the first-ever crowdsourced auto securitization in 2020, revolutionizing capital market financing for dealerships by aggregating varying-sized portfolios. The company's diversified financing strategy, backed by proprietary AI and machine learning algorithms, has led to successful crowdsourced securitizations and private-term transactions. As a result, more favorable financing terms and competitive loan rates emerge, fundamentally reshaping lending opportunities for dealers and finance companies previously limited by capital constraints.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is an automotive industry fintech revolutionizing financing for car dealers and finance companies. Car dealerships can secure affordable capital to build their own non-prime captive finance company, obtain actionable loan performance data to improve their lending portfolios, and use a wide range of solutions to grow their business safely. Powered by patent pending artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, car dealers can access real-time data analytics and planning resources to help optimize the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data made history by closing the first-ever crowdsourced non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and continually brings groundbreaking financing solutions to an underserved market. For more information, visit or contact us at 1-877-592-4672.

