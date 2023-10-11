Bacula Announces Fully Integrated Backup And Recovery Module For Openstack

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Expanding its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for large enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems today announced its new backup and recovery module for OpenStack, further broadening its exceptionally wide compatibility with diverse technologies. This aids IT Directors with large or sophisticated IT environments seeking protection using a single backup and high speed recovery platform.

Some of its new backup capabilities for OpenStack are:



Agentless backup and recovery of OpenStack data and applications

Full, Incremental and Differential block level image backup

High flexibility, via a choice of both agent and agentless backup Snapshot-based - for hot and consistent backups

Enterprise OpenStack users can now benefit from the strong security technologies in Bacula Enterprise, such as:



Linux-based backup system

Storage Daemon Encryption

SIEM Integration

Automatic data poisoning protection (backup, restore, verify)

Rich security metrics

SNMP Monitoring integration module

NFS Immutability support

Immutability and append-only disk-based backups for maximum protection

Immutability and Archive Storage backups for Oracle Cloud Compatibility with a vast range of different storage media

“OpenStack users need a highly secure, customizable backup and restore solution that is fully integrated into a scalable, centralized and cross-platform backup system across their entire organization. Bacula is probably the only solution in the world to offer this degree of functionality, scalability and performance with OpenStack backup and recovery. Bacula also helps large enterprises significantly improve security levels and reduce costs. This is critical in an industry where many other backup vendors are struggling to eradicate ransomware and data poisoning damage” said Frank Barker, CEO of Bacula Systems.

“Bacula has no capacity-based licensing, supports 34 operating system versions, leads in security, scales massively, offers in-Cloud functionality and works with more hypervisor and container types than any other backup vendor. Its flexibility is unparalleled, and this quality is especially bringing benefits to our military, government, E-commerce, ISV, and HPC customers” said Jorge Gea, CTO, Bacula Systems.

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Navisite, Texas A&M University, Sky PLC, Warner Bros, Locaweb and many more.

About Bacula Systems:

Bacula Enterprise is a highly secure, scalable backup and recovery software for large organizations, data centers and MSPs.

OpenStack and the OpenStack logos are trademarks of the OpenStack Foundation

Rob Morrison

+41 21 641 60 80

