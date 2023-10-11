Peer39 Goes Live With Compliant For Compliance Metrics

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Compliant , a data compliance technology company, has partnered with Peer39 , the leading global provider of pre-bid contextual suitability and quality solutions for modern marketers, to introduce and offer its customers a data compliance metric for programmatic media campaigns. For the first time ever, advertisers, agencies and publishers will have a scalable solution for measuring data compliance in digital media campaigns and eliminating risk within their marketing efforts – while simultaneously signaling to regulators and consumers their commitment to acting lawfully.

“It's unthinkable in today's environment that any marketer would spend money on media that puts their brand at risk. This is no different than when the industry asked itself why would we pay for ads that no one sees. No brand should be asked to buy media that is non-compliant.” said Jamie Barnard, CEO, Compliant.“By joining Peer39's marketplace, we are expediting the ways in which brands can use data compliance metrics across the programmatic ecosystem.”

Through Peer39's Contextual Data Marketplace, Compliant's automated solution provides ad buyers with a Campaign Compliance Index (CCI) which measures the level of data compliance within a brand's media campaign. The CCI score provides metrics that regulators are focused on such as consent, data leakage, and number of unauthorized tags and data resellers. With this new level of transparency in the publisher inventory, brands can protect themselves from activating media dollars with non-compliant publishers.

“Our industry is at another important tipping point. Just like the uprising around brand safety or viewability or most recently made for advertising, data compliance will be as transformative and likely much more consequential from both a consumer trust and enforcement perspective,” said Mario Diez, CEO, Peer39. "With Compliant now enabled through Peer39's Data Marketplace, brands can see the compliance of their media, and take action, avoiding high risk inventory and rewarding trusted environments."

Data Compliance Research Pinpoints the Industry Need

The lack of transparency in the digital supply chain means that unlawful and unethical data practices go unseen, potentially exposing companies to irreparable harm. A study conducted by Compliant, which will be released tomorrow at the World Federation of Advertisers' Digital Governance Exchange in New York, looks at over one billion impressions measured across more than 1,000 programmatic media campaigns. The results found that:



Two out of three digital U.S. publishers (67 percent) do not offer consent choices for consumers

Nearly all (91 percent) of U.S. publishers with a Consent Management Platform are currently passing Personally Identifiable Information (PII) to third parties before consent 82 percent of U.S. publishers have elevated data leakage risk through excessive vendors, piggybacking or tags

With consumers increasingly concerned about brands tracking their online behavior, and intensifying FTC enforcement, data compliance is quickly becoming a new brand standard in digital media. With this new offering, brands and agencies can now adopt data compliance as a primary input to their responsible media frameworks and media quality initiatives.

About Compliant

Compliant is pioneering a new standard for data compliance in the digital marketing industry. The compliance technology company offers risk management solutions to brands, agencies and publishers. Amidst ever-evolving privacy regulations and consumer expectations, Compliant provides the digital ad industry the tools it needs to be compliant. The company's suite of data compliance solutions measure systematic privacy and compliance risks across owned-and-operated media and paid media, allowing companies to benchmark risk by market, category and brand. This industry-leading scoring system has been used in thousands of compliance audits across the world's leading advertiser and publisher sites. Compliant boasts a strong senior leadership team with unmatched expertise across privacy, digital governance and compliance technology, including Elliot Bell (former Facebook), Magid Souhami (former P&G), and Jamie Barnard (former Unilever). For more information and to view Compliant's Annual Publisher Audits, visit

About Peer39

Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.

