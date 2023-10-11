WAGMI Games Founder's Packs Coming Exclusively To Opensea On September 27Th

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The community-powered Web3 entertainment franchise WAGMI Games has announced the launch of the upcoming Founder's Packs will take place on September 27th exclusively on NFT marketplace OpenSea.

WAGMI Games Founder's Packs was created in partnership with Gadget-Bot, the art studio behind the iconic designs in Transformers 4, Jurassic World, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. Each of the 10,000 Founder's Packs represents an unopened card pack containing a story-driven, playable character for WAGMI Defense, the first mobile game from WAGMI Games. The story and characters of the Founder's Packs will be integrated into the rapidly evolving and interoperable WAGMI Games universe.

Players will be able to utilize and level up their characters in WAGMI Defense after unpacking their cards. Once opened, Founder's Packs are permanently burned and removed from circulation to make the primary collection on OpenSea extremely hyper-deflationary in nature. The initial number of 10,000 NFTs is expected to diminish as players open and burn their Founder's Packs.

Cards will be tradeable on layer-2 marketplaces, including Immutable and Rarible, while the unopened Founder's Pack NFTs can be traded on the OpenSea platform. Any user who minted and unveiled a Founder's Pack will get immediate access to the beta release of WAGMI Defense before the mobile game's global launch.

“We're super excited to introduce this collection of one time cards that are a testament to the excitement that is card collecting in WAGMI Defense. And with the evolving of these cards into new rarities the supply becomes less and less which makes them more unique, special and rarer over time." stated Luis Trujillo, Co-founder of WAGMI Games.

WAGMI Games aims to bring back the excitement of opening collectible cards in digital form with the launch of Founder's Packs. Each pack conceals a mix of Rare, Epic, and Legendary variations of Founder's cards, and players are invited to assemble a complete set of all 32 Legendary card versions available.

The Founder's Packs' launch follows WAGMI Games' partnership with OpenSea as part of WAGMI's mission to "revolutionize" the NFT landscape by setting new benchmarks in the realms of art, marketing, and utility. WAGMI plans to develop new NFT collections, including NiFe Wars comics, that will blur the lines between NFTs and digital storytelling.

OpenSea has launched a dedicated page for WAGMI Games Founder's Packs and further details about the mint can be found on WAGMI Games' website .

About WAGMI Games

WAGMI Games is a pioneering Web3 transmedia entertainment franchise that aims to achieve mass adoption by seamlessly integrating mobile gaming, deep lore, and immersive storytelling. Our mission is to bridge the gap between the worlds of Web3 and Web2 by delivering an unparalleled entertainment experience and fostering a strong community of players and enthusiasts.

Dan Edelstein

View source version on newsdirect