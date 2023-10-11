Minuteman Press Franchise In Westlake, Ohio Moves To New Location, Expands Business

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Jennet and Dan Foster are the owners of the Minuteman Press franchise in Westlake, Ohio. The family business first opened in 2004 and 19 years later, Jennet and Dan celebrated their relocation from North Olmsted to Westlake with a grand opening event on June 15, 2023. Minuteman Press in Westlake is located at 26145 Center Ridge Road, Unit A, Westlake, OH 44145.

Expanding & Relocating the Business

On the relocation, Jennet shares,“We acquired some new machines (Xante envelope press and Duplo cut, score, perf machine) and we were looking to expand. We first thought about expanding into the empty space next door and continuing to lease but then we decided to invest in ourselves instead and bought a commercial property. With room for the new equipment, we can offer in-house services that were previously vendor jobs, so the turnaround times on certain products is now even quicker for our clients.”

Jennet continues,“Now, we have the space to expand even more. We just purchased a used booklet maker and will eventually add another color digital press. We also now have double doors, so we don't have to have pallets dropped on the sidewalk and disassemble them to bring them in. Our new facility also has more desk space for our staff. There are currently 5 people on our team and it's been a great move! It was a little sad to leave North Olmsted but Westlake has welcomed us with open arms and we're happy to be here.”

Reflecting on the grand opening, Jennet says,“The grand opening was held on June 15. We couldn't believe the number of people that attended. We had over 100 people and our giant parking lot was overflowing. It was packed inside and outside at the cornhole boards. The Chambers of Commerce that I'm involved with were fantastic in getting the word out. It was a great party that really came together nicely.”

Growth & Getting Involved in the Community

One key to growth has been Jennet's community involvement. She shares,“I'm super involved with many organizations. I'm in four Chambers of Commerce including being on the board of one and different committee roles on the others. I am also a member of BNI as well as the National Association of Women Business Owners. In 2019, I did the 10,000 Small Businesses Program and that was really helpful in understanding different aspects of business. As a member of NAWBO, I do outreach to graduates of the program.”

Jennet continues,“I am not just in these organizations, I am personally involved, which helps me get to know so many people. And it's so true that people want to do business with people they know, like, and trust. We also advertise as a sponsor within these organizations and we advertise with direct mail to our customers and potential customers. You have to let people know about all of the products and services that you provide. Otherwise, how will they know that they need them?”

She also credits the Minuteman Press support team for helping her business stay on track. Jennet says,“Last year, we were understaffed and had a family emergency. Both our RVP Rich DeRosa & field rep Ryan McIntyre were there for us to help out at the shop to keep things moving. It was a real lifesaver and very much appreciated. They have also helped with hiring and are also good to bounce ideas off of when you're considering new equipment, and they offer assistance when we need help with vendors. The FLEX software is great, too.”

Minuteman Press Reflections

As they approach 20 years in business as Minuteman Press owners, Jennet shares,“When we started Minuteman Press with my dad, Dan and I were just newlyweds. One of the things that has been wonderful for us about owning the business is that we can be there for our 3 kids. When they were younger, we were able to pop out in the middle of the day to help with a class party or read the class a story or whatever they needed. Today, they're now 13, 15, and 17. Having Minuteman Press as our business allows us to have that freedom to be there for our family.”

It's also clear that Jennet and Dan simply love what they do. She says,“What we love about this industry is helping our customers. They will come in with just an idea. We will then give a little guidance, design it, produce it, and wow them with the finished product, which they use to achieve their purposes.”

She adds,“We love to watch our customers grow and succeed and we appreciate them letting us help them with that!”

