Levlane Advertising Named Finalist For Ragan's PR Daily Awards

LevLane Advertising, a Philadelphia-based full-service advertising agency known for its expertise in strategic marketing and communications, has been named a finalist in Ragan's PR Daily Awards for its submission: Understanding Consumer Behavior During Inflation, in the original research category.

Ragan's PR Daily Awards celebrate the successful campaigns, initiatives, people and teams in the communication, PR, marketing and employee well-being industries.

LevLane worked with its client, Provident Bank (Iselin, NJ), to create an original survey that aimed to discover how consumers were adjusting their routine spending and travel habits in response to rising prices.

The campaign featured the strategic use of original research to gain insights into consumer behaviors and spending habits during this time of intense inflation. By employing a comprehensive PR strategy that included open-ended survey questions, sound-bite generation, a press release, targeted pitching and social media outreach, the team achieved significant earned media coverage by top-tier and target press outlets.

“We developed this survey during a time when inflation was sky high. Our main objective was to better understand consumer behaviors and sentiment related to their everyday spending, saving and travel habits at a time when inflation was at its peak,” said Liz Weir, chief marketing officer at LevLane.“The campaign earned 76 pieces of coverage across top-tier national and international media outlets. Some of our notable placements included features in“The Hill” and“The Daily Mail – US Edition,” a mention in“Fortune,” and additional coverage in various trade and local target publications.”

Earned media coverage resulted in a total audience reach of 1.26 million, engaging a broad range of consumers. The press release itself achieved an overall reach of 3.6 billion, demonstrating the widespread interest surrounding the research findings.

“We recognize the impact that inflation has had on consumers over the past few years and are committed to addressing the financial concerns of our customers,” said Keith Buscio, first vice president, director of public relations and communications at Provident Bank.“As bankers, it's important for us to gain these insights to strengthen our reputation as a trusted financial advisor during challenging economic times."

Along with Weir, the project team included Lauren Stralo, PR supervisor (LevLane); Lauren Hepburn, PR specialist (LevLane); Keith Buscio, first vice president, director of public relations and communications (Provident Bank); and Christina Payne, communications specialist (Provident Bank).

Ragan will recognize finalists –and announce category winners – at an event on December 15 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

About LevLane

LevLane Advertising is an award-winning, full-service, independent advertising agency in Philadelphia, PA that has been building brands that people love for nearly 40 years. For more information about LevLane and capabilities, please follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

