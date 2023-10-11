Alderan Resources Acquires Seven Projects In Brazil’S Lithium Valley

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Alderan Resources Limited (ASX: AL8) MD Scott Caithness speaks with Proactive following the news the company has entered into an agreement to purchase Parabolic Lithium Pty Ltd, which has the right to acquire a 100% interest in seven lithium exploration projects in the mineral resource rich state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The projects are all located in and immediately to the south of the area known as Lithium Valley. Recent discoveries include Sigma Lithium Corporation's Grota do Cirilo Project and Latin Resources Ltd's Salinas Project.

Caithness said:“The acquisition of Parabolic's large and highly prospective granted tenement package in an established lithium district in Brazil is a very exciting development for Alderan and represents the successful culmination of project generation focused on securing high potential critical metals exploration opportunities.

“Brazil's Eastern Lithium Belt is one of the world's premier lithium provinces with operating lithium mines and recent major discoveries made by Sigma Lithium Corporation and Latin Resources Ltd. Parabolic has an established in-country team with significant experience in identifying lithium prospective areas and has offered to assist Alderan to fast track its on-ground exploration activities which are planned to commence in Q4, 2023.”

