OD6 Metals Sees Substantial Potential For Splinter Rock Resource Growth

OD6 Metals Ltd (ASX:OD6) MD Brett Hazelden discusses with Proactive new rare earth results with grades up to 4,159 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO) from phase 3 drilling at the Splinter Rock clay-hosted rare earth element (REE) project, northeast of Esperance in Western Australia. To date, the company has completed 78 holes in its 145-hole aircore program, returning in excess of 1,000 ppm TREO in 61% of the holes with extensive clay thickness of up to 56 metres. Notably, high-value magnet rare earth oxides (MREO) constitute about 21% of the TREO grade. Furthermore, there exists significant potential for mineral resource expansion based on these preliminary findings.

Hazelden said:“These outstanding drill results have further confirmed the high-grade clay hosted rare earth nature of the Prop Prospect. With the combination of clay thicknesses of up to 56m, grades in excess of 1,000ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO), and consistency across several kilometres of width and length, the Prop Prospect continues to validate this globally significant discovery.

It is important to recognise how materially these results expand the extent of the current footprint of high-grade mineralisation at the Prop Prospect, offering real and substantial potential for resource expansion.”

