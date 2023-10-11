Emyria Set To Begin MDMA Study After Securing Local Supply

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) MD Michael Winlo tells Proactive the company has secured an immediately available local supply of MDMA, the final component that allows patient dosing to commence for its MDMA-assisted therapy trial to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The locally available MDMA will be supplied to Emyria through a collaboration with Mind Medicine Australia (MMA) and the Australian National University (ANU). This supply ensures the company can commence its ethics-approved MDMA-assisted therapy (MDMA-AT) trial while it awaits Health Canada to approve a comprehensive MDMA shipment from Canada.

Winlo said: "With our recent milestones, including the Pax Centre acquisition, our team's training and ethics approval, MDMA supply was the final component.

“We are grateful to MMA and the ANU for their support in securing an immediately available initial supply which ensures we can continue progress while we wait for our subsequent larger shipment from Canada pending approval from Health Canada.”

