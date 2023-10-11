Strymon Announces New Ultraviolet Vintage Vibe Pedal

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Westlake Village, CA, USA - September 26, 2023 (500NewsWire ) -- Strymon Engineering ( ), the respected manufacturer of premium products for the guitar, plugin and Eurorack markets, announced the arrival of a new vintage-inspired vibe pedal called Ultraviolet today. The new pedal recreates the sound and feel of the original Shin Ei Univibe® units from the '60s, popularized by players like Jimi Hendrix, Robin Trower, David Gilmour and Doyle Bramhall II, but adds a number of different options that were never available on the original units for greater flexibility. Housed in the same smaller chassis as Strymon's recent Cloudburst and Brig releases, Ultraviolet also takes advantage of all of the features of the new platform, including full MIDI implementation and 300 presets, USB-C connectivity, stereo IO on TRS jacks, a rear-panel mono/stereo switch and a discrete JFET input preamp for unmatched touch-sensitivity and tone.

“Good grief this thing is addicting to play!”, said Sean Halley, Strymon's Head of Marketing.“It has all of the low frequency girth that the best pricey boutique big-box pedal versions have, but it can do so much more than the originals could and it's small enough to fit on any board. It's the very first digital vibe I've ever heard that sounds this big”. Pete Celi, Strymon's co- founder and DSP guru adds“After deeply studying a bunch of the best analog units we ended up giving UltraViolet three different Bias settings, so you can really fine-tune the response to fit the music you're playing. Also, in addition to the traditional Chorus (50/50) and Vibrato (100% wet) modes, the new Blend mode gives you a 70/30 mix of dry and wet, for more subtle versions of the effect. It can totally do the hyper-authentic '60s thing, but it can do a bunch of other stuff that makes it much more versatile than the original units.”

UltraViolet is available now directly from Strymon and from dealers worldwide for $259 US.

Videos covering the launch and sound samples can be found at . For additional information please check out the Strymon website at . Please contact Jack Heine at for all media or press inquiries.

About Strymon:

Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of guitar effects pedals, Eurorack modules, processing plugins, MIDI interfaces and hyper-robust power supplies, all designed and built in the USA. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping these players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful and road-worthy gear that sounds like nothing else.

