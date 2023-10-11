Nickelsearch Identifies Visible Spodumene At Carlingup

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) MD Nicole Duncan speaks with Proactive soon after announcing spodumene has been identified in pegmatites at the company's Carlingup Project. NickelSearch was accompanied by geologists from Allkem Limited during an inspection and grab sampling program. Duncan says following feedback from Allkem, NIS returned to the site and obtained further grab samples in which spodumene in pegmatites was observed. Allkem is the owner and operator of the Mt Cattlin lithium mine - 10 kilometres from Carlingup.

“NickelSearch is excited to have identified spodumene in pegmatites following our first joint site visit with Allkem. This is a great start to the technical collaboration between the companies. Given the similar geology with Mt Cattlin, we have agreed to work together to assess the lithium potential of Carlingup,” said Duncan.

“There is a lot of work ahead, and the Mt Cattlin geologists continue to share their vast technical expertise on greenfield lithium exploration. This collaboration sets NickelSearch up well to better determine where and how to target our exploration efforts. As our highest priority, we will agree next steps on the spodumene occurrence and submit the grab samples for assaying.”

