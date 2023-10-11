Fury Gold Mines Bullish On ESG Credentials After 2Nd Digbee Assessment

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Digbee Ltd founder and CEO Jamie Strauss and Fury Gold Mines (TSX:FURY, NYSE:FURY) CEO Tim Clark speak to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the publication of Fury's 2nd Digbee ESG assessment.

Fury Gold Mines is a Canadian-focused high-grade gold exploration company active in the James Bay Region of Quebec and the Kitikmeot Region in Nunavut.

Digbee describes itself as a dedicated mining ESG and data platform, which provides independent ESG assessments.

Clark highlights the importance of ESG in building a company culture and in differentiating it in the market. Strauss pointed out the rapid evolution of ESG in the past year, noting its significance in mitigating operational and reputational risks in mining.

Both leaders agreed on the need for transparency, leadership, and a roadmap for companies to follow. They believe that embedding ESG values can lead to tangible benefits, including retaining staff and accelerating growth. Clark also goes into more detail about what a Digbee assessment actually entails from a mining company's perspective.

