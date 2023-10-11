Arizona Gold & Silver Set To Drill Up To 40 Holes At Philadelphia Project In Arizona

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Arizona Gold & Silver CEO Mike Stark joined Steve Darling from Proactive with news that the company has applied to the Federal Government for permission to conduct drilling operations, which could involve up to 40 drill holes on the eastern side of the mineralized trend at its Philadelphia project in Mohave County, Arizona.

Stark noted that the company has fulfilled the requirement of submitting a final Environmental Assessment Report to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and is now awaiting a Finding of No Significant Impact from the BLM, expected within the next 45 days.

This crucial step paves the way for the drill program to proceed. The upcoming drilling program will primarily focus on addressing gaps within the 1.5-kilometer strike length that is known to contain a mineralized zone on the property. The initial phase will involve drilling 30 holes to test a 450-meter gap on the Resaca patented claim. These holes will be arranged in three drill hole fans originating from each of the ten drill pads.

The drilling technique will utilize reverse circulation to probe the mineralized zone to a depth of 150 meters. Additionally, the company plans to step back another 100 meters and drill deeper into the system.

In tandem with these developments, the company has rebranded itself as Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. Although the ticker symbol on the TSX-V will remain the same as AZS, this name change is designed to better reflect the company's operations, particularly its focus on the Philadelphia Gold Project in Arizona. These advancements mark significant progress for Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. as it continues to explore and develop its mineral assets, demonstrating its commitment to responsible and impactful resource exploration in Arizona.

