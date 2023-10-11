Envirogold Pioneers Cleantech Solutions To Transform Mining Waste Into Precious Metals

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

EnviroGold Global Limited CEO Mark Thorpe joined Steve Darling from Proactive to shed light on the company's unique approach in utilizing proprietary technologies to reduce waste from mining projects while simultaneously reprocessing and remediating mine waste tailings to recover precious, critical, and strategic metals, including gold, silver, copper, zinc, and nickel.

Thorpe revealed that EnviroGold has recently inked a memorandum of understanding to undertake tailings processing at Luca Mining's Campo Morado Mine located in Mexico. The initial scope of this project involves an evaluation of the reprocessing of historical Campo Morado tailings currently stored on-site. These tailings boast impressive contents, comprising approximately 3,290,622 tonnes with a composition of 1.32% Zn (zinc), 0.3% Cu (copper), 0.49% Pb (lead), 1.57 g/t Au (gold), and 94 g/t Ag (silver). This represents a rich source of valuable metals.

EnviroGold's success extends to pilot plant-scale testing for the Hellyer Project in Australia. A 500kg sample from the tailings yielded grades of 2.59 g/t Au (gold), 59 g/t Ag (silver), 0.11% Cu (copper), and 0.84% Zn (zinc). The most noteworthy aspect is the exceptional recovery rates achieved: over 90% for both gold and silver, 91% for copper, and 82% for zinc. These results underscore the company's proficiency in efficiently extracting valuable metals from tailings.

EnviroGold's innovative and environmentally responsible approach not only addresses waste reduction but also holds significant potential for resource recovery, showcasing their commitment to sustainable mining practices and the responsible utilization of mining byproducts.

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect