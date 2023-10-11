Helium One Global Reaches Pivotal Moment With First Drilling At Tai-3

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Helium One Global Ltd (AIM:HE1, OTCQB:HLOGF) CEO Lorna Blaisse speaks to Thomas Warner from site after the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer announced that drilling is now underway at the Tai-3 well at the Rukwa Project in Tanzania.

She explains that the team aims to reach a target depth of 1,100 metres within the next two weeks. As they drill, multiple reservoir targets, including the Lake Bed Formation, the Karoo Group and the Basement will be explored.

The company has adopted conventional oil and gas tools, partnering with third-party services like Baker Hughes, to monitor gas measurements and detect helium presence. Once the target depth is reached, wireline logs will be run to understand reservoir quality and gas presence. If successful, samples will be taken for laboratory analysis.

Blaisse praises the dedication of her team and third-party collaborators, promising to keep the market updated on their progress during the pivotal weeks to come.

