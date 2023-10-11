Columbia Helps You Gear Up For Fall Outdoor Activities

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Summer may be winding down, but there's still ample time this fall to get out and enjoy your favorite outdoor activities, whether it's hiking the trails, trying to catch some fish or venturing out on a camping trip with friends and family.

The stats and trends don't lie – outdoor activities are of increasing interest to Americans no matter what time of year. According to the Outdoor Industry Association's 2023 Trends Report, the number of people getting outdoors for some form of activity grew over the past year to over 168 million people or 55% of the U.S. population. The report also notes that 80% of outdoor activities like camping and fishing saw growth over the past year.

As people start thinking of their next outdoor adventure, your audience might be wondering – what are the essentials I need to bring with me? From apparel, accessories and sunglasses to general outdoor equipment, we'll be sharing what to stock up on before heading outdoors this fall.

Mike Bako, Lifestyle Editor and Outdoor Enthusiast conducted a nationwide media tour presenting his top picks and featuring products from Columbia that help connect active people with their favorite fall outdoor activity.

Some of Mike Bako's top picks included:

Sunglasses available on Eyeconic – No fall outdoor adventure would be complete without a pair of ultra durable sunglasses, just like the ones from Columbia's fall/winter collection. All retailing for under $200, these styles are available on Eyeconic. Whether you're into classic and traditional metal frames like these styles in Matte Black with rectangular frames, or maybe something a bit different, like these rectangular frames in Matte Grey Crystal , there's a pair of sunglasses for everyone.

21oz Stainless Steel Double Wall Vacuum Bottle – Stay hydrated on the trail, on the fishing boat or simply during a walk with friends and family with Columbia's 21oz Stainless Steel Double Wall Vacuum Bottle. This insulated, stainless-steel bottle goes where you go and keeps drinks cold for 30 hours and hot for 12 hours – perfect for those chilly, fall morning fishing trips that require some coffee or afternoon hikes while the temps are still warm!

Columbia's ConveyTM II 27L Rolltop Backpack – This rolltop backpack is built for those long days outdoors, with padded shoulder straps, a breathable airmesh backpanel and two water bottle compartments to keep you hydrated. This is the perfect backpack to keep you cool and comfortable hiking the trails.

Packable Stadium Blanket – We've all been there, trying to fit a big, folded blanket in a bag or backpack to use during a camping trip or day of hiking. The days of hoping that it fits and stays folded in the bag are over with Columbia's Packable Stadium Blanket. This bold red, perfect for fall blanket features built-in waterproof technology, meaning that you can use it wherever you go without fear of damaging it. Plus, it easily folds up and features an adjustable strap for carrying. Measuring 50" x 60", this outdoor blanket retails for $45.

Columbia MeshTM Ball Cap – No matter your outdoor passion, Columbia Mesh Ball Cap is there to keep you cool and shaded from the sun. Crafted with a Flexfit® band for a comfortable fit and retailing for $32, this mesh ballcap comes in a variety of sizes and colors so every adventurer can find something that fits their needs.

For more information, head on over to Columbiato check out these outdoor essentials and browse Eyeconicfor the latest Columbia sunglasses.

