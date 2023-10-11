Brookside Energy Says SWISH AOI Expansion Is Key Moment For The Company

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) MD David Prentice speaks with Proactive following the news the company has continued to enhance its considerable stake in Oklahoma's Anadarko Basin by expanding its strategic contiguous position in the Woodford 'Oil Window'. BRK has expanded and consolidated its acreage position in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) of the basin's southern SCOOP Play with the addition of approximately 400 gross acres. This grows Brookside's acreage position by 12.5% in this area where Continental Resources has returned highly encouraging early results from its Courbet development.

Brookside generates shareholder value through a disciplined portfolio approach to the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets and the leasing and development of acreage opportunities. The company's US subsidiary and manager of operations, Black Mesa, is an experienced mid-continent operator, which identifies opportunities and executes development for Brookside. Black Mesa is a Tulsa-based oil and gas exploration and production company focused on profitable development of petroleum properties located in the Mid-Continent oil province of the United States. BRK's business model effectively assigns risk and provides commercial incentives to maximise value for both parties.

Proactive Investors

Proactive Investors

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect