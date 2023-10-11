Genetic Technologies Building Pathway To Profitability

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Genetic Technologies Ltd (ASX:GTG; NASDAQ:GENE) CEO Simon Morriss tells Proactive the focus over the next 18 years is putting the pathway in place to see the business on track to profitability. GTG recently confirmed that its expanded geneType Multi-Risk Test, to include three new diseases - pancreatic cancer, melanoma and atrial fibrillation - is now available to order in Australia, following the launch of the expanded test in the US in March. The geneType Multi-Risk Test now performs a total of nine individual serious disease risk assessments, all from the one simple saliva sample and caters for people of most ethnicities over the age of 30.

Genetic Technologies is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect